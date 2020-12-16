SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tychicus “Ty” Sabella, beloved husband, father, grandfather and pastor, died in Sharon Regional Hospital, after a three week battle with Covid-19. He was vibrant and full of life prior to contracting the virus.

Many knew him by his gentle smile, encouraging spirt and the way in which he shared, by word, deed and song, God’s love for all people.

Ty was born August 29, 1931 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anthony P. and Rita (Stigliano) Sabella.

He married the former Antoinette Apa on April 29, 1949 and she preceded him in death on September 29, 1998.

Upon his graduation from the Holmes Theological Seminary in Greenville, South Carolina, Ty ministered in California, Pennsylvania and Taylorstown, Pennsylvania, before serving as minister of the Christian Church in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, for 25 years. He went on to serve as an interim pastor in many churches in Western Pennsylvania for several years until his passing.

Ty liked woodworking and wood carving, he liked to sing, he enjoyed reading and learning and teaching Bible Studies.

He was a member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and a past member of the Connellsville Kiwanis Club.

Ty is survived by a daughter, Terri ( Rev. Paul P.) Leone of Baden, Pennsylvania; three sons, David A. (Fran) Sabella of Erie, Pennsylvania, Keith A. Sabella of Newington New Hampshire and Paul J. (Amy) Sabella of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joel and Daniel Sabella.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be a private visitation and service for the immediate family only.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.