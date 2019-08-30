Twila V. White, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Twila V. White, 91, of Conneaut Lake Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania, entered into the presence of her Lord, with her family by her side at 2:52 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her residence.

Twila was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on November 9, 1927 to the late John D. and Nora L. (Grabb) Fellnagle. She was a graduate of Hadley High School.

She was married to Stanley F. White on June 2, 1950 and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2012.

She was an active member of Greenville Alliance Church; of which her late husband was a charter member and she was a member of the Women’s Prayer Fellowship.

Twila was a homemaker previously employed in the Greenville School District cafeteria and White Cliff Nursing Home dietary department. In addition, she operated a small seamstress service from her home.

Twila treasured visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a crossword puzzler who also loved playing Racko and games on her iPad. She enjoyed listening to her favorite southern gospel group, The Booth Brothers, and meeting them in person, especially the lead singer Michael. She took pleasure in watching the birds at the feeder, most notably the turkey that came into her yard. She fondly named the biggest gobbler the “Bishop”.

Twila is survived by a son, Gary White and his wife, Joy, a daughter, Sandi Tyson and her husband, Bruce, all of Greenville; five grandchildren, Stephen Tyson and his wife, Kate, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; Stacy Miller and her husband, Rich; Kara White; Leah White; and Nathan White; all of Greenville; step-granddaughter, Amy Yarman and her husband, Ryan, of Coraopolis, PA; a brother, Glen Fellnagle of Fredonia and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbur Fellnagle.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral and committal service will follow in the funeral home, at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, with Rev. Nathan Seckinger and Rev. Jerry Hunter, of Greenville Alliance Church, co-officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Great Commission Fund, Greenville Alliance Church, 63 Conneaut Lake Rd. Greenville, PA 16125.

