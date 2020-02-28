Tuere M. Thompson McElroy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Tuere M Thompson McElroy will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. McElroy was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born August 20, 1973 to Charlie Thompson and Beverly Kellie Lockett.

She was a 1992 graduate of The Rayen High School and attended Choffin Career Center.

She was employed at the Ohio State Penitentiary.

In July of 1994 she married Eric McElroy and to this union three children were born.

Tuere loved clothes and shoes and more shoes! She spent her spare time reading and writing in her journal. People who knew her would say “she was a good listener and very easy to talk to”. She enjoyed spending time with her children and adored her only grandchild.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Beverly Lockett; her children, Brittanni McElroy, Eric McElroy, Jr. and Maurice McElroy all of Youngstown, Ohio; her granddaughter, Naliyah Cornwell; her siblings, Demetrius Lockett of Youngstown, Ohio, Lamont Sapp of Columbus, Ohio, Alfonso Lockett, Jr. of Buffalo, New York, TandaLaya Thomas and Cassandra Moore both of Columbus, Ohio; her aunts, Minister Minnie R. Thompson Taylor, Sylvera Greene, Tracey Benson, Lillian Palmer and Brenda Kellie all of Youngstown, Ohio; her uncles, Ralph Kellie, Willie L. Kellie, Mark McElroy and Velmon McElroy and a host of cousins other relatives including her stepmother, Zan Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Thompson who passed away in 2016.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 29 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

