Trevor S. Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trevor S. Hall, age 26, of Warren, lifelong area resident, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 4, 2020, the victim of a senseless homicide.

He was born November 28, 1993 in Warren, the son of Scott Hall and Eileen Hahn.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Trevor worked as a carpenter.

He enjoyed riding his dirt bike and four-wheeler and loved spending time with his family.

Precious memories of Trevor live on with his daughter, Cora Hall of Warren; six sisters: Rachel Hall of Cortland, Stephanie A. Hall of Girard, Jessica Hall of Warren, Keri Hahn of Garrettsville, Haley Palm of Vienna and Erica Hall of Warren; one brother, Joshua Hall of Champion and many nieces, nephews and friends who miss him dearly.

His parents precede him in death.

Services are private. Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.