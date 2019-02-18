Tracy Lynn Swinehart Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Tracy Lynn Swinehart, 46, a lifelong resident of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

She was born October 12, 1972, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Tom and Carol Gorby Crawford.

Tracy was a 1992 graduate of Columbiana High School and went on to earn an associate degree from ITT Tech in criminal justice.

She was previously employed as an activities director for Vista Health Care in Lisbon and also held other positions throughout the area.

Tracy is survived by a son, Travis Swinehart; two daughters, Raelynn Meritt and Abbigail Swinehart, all of Columbiana; mother, Carol "Mickey" Crawford of Columbiana; brother, Tom (Michelle) Crawford, Jr.; nephew Jacob and nieces, Aubryn and Alyson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Crawford, as well as, a sister, Rhonda Crawford.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Union Ridge Bible Baptist Church in Rogers, with Pastor Randy Clark, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses incurred.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.