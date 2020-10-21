Tonya L. Miller, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Tonya L. Miller was held Saturday October, 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel COGIC in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Miller departed this life October 8, 2020 at her residence in Austintown, Ohio.

Ms. Tonya L. Miller was born May 4, 1967 in Youngstown, Oh a daughter of Margaret Webb and Thomas Talley Sr.

She was formerly employed as a manager with Gateways to Better Living.

She was a loving mother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Michaela D Miller, Darius G Miller (Alexandria); her siblings Kathleen Talley-Taylor,Thomas J Talley Jr.;her grandchildren, Michal,Terrance, Melody and Celeste; her Aunt Gracie and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Margaret D Talley and Thomas J Talley Sr, her brother Troy Barlow, and nephew Terry D Hudson Jr.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

