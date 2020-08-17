Tonya A. (Zoky) Chamberlain, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tonya A. (Zoky) Chamberlain, age 51, of Harvest Home Road, Transfer, passed away Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 in UPMC Hamot, Erie, after suffering an apparent heart attack.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 19, 1969 to Cloyd D. and Nancy C. (Uiselt) Zoky.

Tonya was a 1987 graduate of Reynolds High School and received certification as a Dental Associate from Erie Technical Institute.

She was of the Baptist faith and she enjoyed trips to the mountains, listening to old classic rock and spending time with her family.

Tonya is survived by her two sons; Michael B. Chamberlain and Tyler L. Chamberlain, both of Transfer, her parents; Cloyd and Nancy Zoky of Transfer, her sister; Danielle R. Bunch and her husband Dwayne of Greenville, her brother; Troy D. Zoky and his wife Kelly of Greenville and loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private family Memorial Service will be held in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

