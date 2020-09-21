Toni Tarr Craig, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Toni (Tarr) Craig, age 28, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Masury, Ohio.

Toni was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on February 22, 1992, the daughter of Nicholas Tarr of Hubbard Ohio and Lucinda (Horner) Tarr of Sharon, Pennsylvania. Her stepfather Chris Billos also survives in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Toni was married to the late Trovone R. Craig on June 1, 2018 and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2018.

Toni attended Keystone Charter School and was employed as a caregiver for ABDD in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She had also worked for the Arby’s in Hubbard, Ohio.

Her favorite thing in life was to spend time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and stepfather, Toni is survived by two brothers, Nicholas A. (Alexis) Tarr and Matthew J. Tarr, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Rachelle Frampton of Masury, Ohio and Mary J. Tarr of Georgia; two stepsisters, Kimberlee Billos of Masury, Ohio and Katherine Billos of Youngstown, Ohio, two nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rita Fenton.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas Bondarenko officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Discovery House, 1914 Mercer Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121.

