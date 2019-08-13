Toni M. (Lumley) Nisbet, Jamestown, PA – Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Toni M. (Lumley) Nisbet, age 54, of Jamestown and Guys Mills, passed away Sunday morning, August 11, 2019 after an extended illness in Meadville Medical Center.

She was born in Greenville on May 6, 1965, a daughter of Patricia (Stodolak) Lumley and the late George H. Lumley.

She was a 1983 graduate of Jamestown High School where she excelled in all sports. She lettered in volleyball and basketball and was the first Lady Muskie to score 1000 points. She also attended St. Michael’s elementary school where she also excelled and won the Pennsylvania State Free Throw Championship. She attended Penn State Behrend College where she excelled in women’s basketball and tennis. Toni was an avid sports fan and loved her Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

On December 12, 1994 Toni married Harold K. Nisbet, he passed away April 4, 2006.

Before her illness, she had been employed at Norma’s Store in Guys Mills where she made a lot of dear friends including the students, parishioners and families of the Mennonite Community. She was dearly loved by them and not a day went by where she didn’t receive a visitor, card or gift. The entire Guys Mills families were deeply loved by her.

She was a proud member of St. Hippolyte Catholic Church in Guys Mills and St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church in Jamestown.

Toni is survived by her mother, Patricia Lumley of Jamestown; a sister, Theresa Purcell and her husband, David, of Chesapeake, Virginia; two brothers, George H. Lumley and his companion, Alouise, of Jamestown and Patrick Lumley and his companion, Shelly, of Jamestown; two nephews, Anthony Purcell and his wife, Jessica, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Keith Peck of Greenville; a niece, Lindsy Lumley and her companion, R.C., of Greenville and most of all she is survived by her dearest friends, Tammy, Brenda, Rose, Terri, Jeanne and Dawn.

She was preceded in death by her beloved soulmate, Harold “Hal” K. Nisbet in 2006 and her dear father, George H. Lumley in 2012.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Builders Educational Inc., 28527 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills, PA 16327 or United Evangelical Free Church of Guys Mills, 115534 PA-198, Guys Mills, PA 16327.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Memorial service will be held following visitation at the funeral home,

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 2:00 p.m. Rev. V. David Foradori, officiating

Pastor of St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church

Inurnment will be private in Park Lawn Cemetery