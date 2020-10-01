Tom L. “Bruz” DeCost, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tom L. “Bruz” DeCost, 85, a longtime resident of the area passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his residence with family by his side.

Tom was born March 20, 1935, in Grafton, West Virginia, son of the late Lee and Bernice Mayle DeCost.

Prior to his retirement he worked as a Truck Driver for Yellow Roadway Co.

He is survived by his longtime companion and friend, Jean Wonner; five children, Lee DeCost of Canton, Tom (Deb) DeCost of Colorado Springs, Neil DeCost of Washington; daughter, Shelly (Tom) Mehlbauer; stepsons, Gary (Tina) Wonner of East Palestine, Dave Wonner of Cummings; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Skip DeCost.

Following Tom’s wishes, no public services will be observed at this time.

Linsley-Royal Funeral home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

