Tish (Patricia Ann) Hosick, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tish (Patricia Ann) Hosick passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Nugent Convalescent Home, following an extended illness.



Tish was born on July 2, 1947 to Robert and Patricia M. (Thompson) Stahl in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Most recently, Tish worked as church secretary for Hubbard Presbyterian Church and the First United Methodist Church of Sharpsville. Previous jobs included the Pizza Kitchen in Sharpsville, Sharon Stationery in Sharon, Sawhill Tubular in Wheatland, Wheatland Tube in Wheatland and St. Bartholomew’s Church in Sharpsville.



In September of 1984 she married her husband, the late Leonard F. Hosick in Greenville, Pennsylvania, who passed away in 2008.



She was of the Christian faith.

Tish was able to find goodness in just about everyone she encountered. She seemed to be endeared by all who met her. Spending five minutes with Tish allowed one to leave the room feeling lighthearted. She loved to laugh and a well-placed quip rarely eluded her quick mind. Tish shared a special bond with her nephew and niece. She was a lover of cats and dogs.

She is survived by her brother, Bob Stahl of Hermitage; nephew, John Stahl of Hermitage; niece, Megan Stahl of Camden, New Jersey; two stepchildren, Matthew Hosick of Pittsburgh and Heather (Louis) Villavicencio of Washington D.C. and their children, Ethan and Seth.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Patricia M. Stahl and husband, Leonard F. Hosick.



Interment will take place in St. Rose Mausoleum.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 in memory of Tish.



Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.