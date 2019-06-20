Timothy L. Bedlion Obituary

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy L. Bedlion, 62, of Vernon Township, passed away suddenly and tragically Monday, June 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 26, 1957 in Warren, the son of Virgil and Wanda (Philbrick) Bedlion and had lived in the area all his life.

Tim graduated from Maplewood High School and was a life-long fan of Maplewood boys basketball.

He had worked as a welder for Stanwade Metal Products and was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting beagles, coon hunting and was past-president of the Geauga Coon Club.

Fond memories of Tim live on with his wife, Tracy (Reeher) Bedlion; three stepsons, Josh Daley (Rachel Acklin) of Burghill, Jacob Daley (Paige) of Hartford and Jared Daley (Kat Kress) of Kinsman; a son-in-law, John Stanhope of Mecca; three grandchildren, Madison Stanhope, Briella Daley and Kaydence Daley; a brother, Thomas Bedlion (Patti) of Johnston; two nephews, Jeff Bedlion (Tammy) and Tom Bedlion and two nieces, Nicole Boyd (Sam) and Jordan Patrick.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a daughter, Jennifer Stanhope and two brothers, Virgil and Gerald Bedlion.

According to Tim’s wishes, there are no services or calling hours.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.


