Timothy Ivan Allen, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Ivan Allen, Jr., 34, of 1584 Ferndale Avenue SW, Warren, departed this life Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1:30 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born November 26, 1985, in LaMirada, California, the son of Timothy Ivan and Sandra Bealer Allen, Sr., residing in the area for 27 years, coming from Sacramento, California.

He was employed with Plaster & Cement Masons Local 109 as a plasterer.

He was a 2004 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Kent State University for four years, majoring in Architectural Drafting.

He was a member of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville.

He coached for Brookfield Community Soccer League and enjoyed ATV riding, dirt biking, fishing and spending special time with his children.

He married Erin Phillips Allen on November 12, 2013.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves one son, Timothy Ivan Allen III of Brookfield; three daughters, Miss Latesha Allen, Miss TiMya Allen and Miss Erianna Allen, all of Brookfield; two brothers, Justin Allen and Lamont Goliday both of Warren; one sister, Ms. Okema Allen of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruth Margaret Sease, Melvin Louis Bealer, Maggie Watson and Joe Allen.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, February 3.

Family will receive friends at 1767 Northfield NW, Warren at the home of his sister, Okema Allen.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

