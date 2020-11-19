Timothy Beacham, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Timothy Beacham will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Beacham departed this life Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Timothy Beacham.