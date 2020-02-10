Tiffany Marie Stewart, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Tiffany Marie Stewart will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church in Campbell.

Ms. Stewart passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Tiffany was born January 1, 1979, in Youngstown, a daughter of James P. Stewart and Sheila Franklin DuBose.

A lover of nature, Tiffany was a certified veterinary technician and loved taking care of animals. She was particularly fond of horses and in her spare time she enjoyed visiting Lake Erie and Fellows Riverside Garden. She enjoyed writing and cooking for her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Brandi (William) Farmer and Tra’Shaun (Tracy) Burnette; her mother, Sheila DuBose; her stepmother, Rosalind Lewis Stewart; her siblings, Ericka, Vanessa and James Stewart; her lifelong friend, Mychael-Ann DeFrank, all of Youngstown; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, James and her sister, Felicia Stewart.

Friends may call at Shiloh Baptist Church, Friday, February 14 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

