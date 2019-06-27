Tia Monique Code Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tia Monique Code, 44, of 1068 Orlo Drive NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, June 17, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, pending a coroner’s investigation.

She was born September 8, 1974 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of George and Sandra Lawrence Code, Jr.

Ms. Code was employed with Alliance Data for three years as a data clerk. She also worked 22 years in Customer Service for Chase Bank.

She was a member of the Eastern Stars and enjoyed dancing.

She graduated in 1992 from Warren G. Harding High School and in 2000 with a BS Degree from Ohio State University.

She leaves to mourn one son, Korey Shay Davis of Columbus; her mother, Ms. Sandra L. Code of Warren; one brother, Elisha Lee Lawrence of Warren; two stepsisters, Ms. Deborah (Elder Gerald) Dowe and Ms. Marshalina Code both of Columbus and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday, July 1.

Family will receive friends at 1068 Orlo Drive NW.