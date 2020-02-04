Thurman E. “Ernie” Bullis, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thurman E. “Ernie” Bullis, age 92, of Andover, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born September 28, 1927, in Linesville, Pennsylvania, a son of Frank W. and Estella H. (Slozat) Bullis.



A lifetime area resident, Mr. Bullis was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific Theatre.

He was employed at Steel Car in Greenville, Pennsylvania for 17 years; and General Electric Bulb Plant in Andover for over 30 years. He also owned and operated Village Hill Stables in Andover with his wife from 1968 until 1985 and continued to farm up until 2013.

He was formerly a member of the Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene, but in recent years had attended the Andover Christian Church. He sang with his wife and sister for the Cherry Valley Nazarene Church Radio Staff every Sunday morning for the former WICA radio station.

He was a member of the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau; and he enjoyed gardening, fishing, working the farm, and horse auctions.



Mr. Bullis married Ernestine L. (Mittelstadt) on January 8, 1949 and after 69 years of marriage she preceded him in death on March 11, 2018.

He is also preceded by his parents; infant daughter, Alana Gay Bullis; son-in-law, Laszlo Farkas; grandson, Collin Browning and four sisters, Vivian Hines, June Carless, Margaret Koviesto Molnar and Judith Barka Otto.

He is survived by daughter, Linda (Doug) Biesterveld of Bristolville, Ohio; son, Ernie (Barbara) Bullis of Williamsfield, Ohio; daughter, Lanette Farkas of Andover, Ohio; son, Timothy (Kimberly) Bullis of Westford, Pennsylvania; daughter, Lana Dietrich of Andover,Ohio; 10 Grandchildren, Matthew (Katie) Biesterveld, Wendy (Terry) Schoonover, Pamela (Joe)Abram, Andrew (Chelsey) Biesterveld, Jonathan Browning, Jason (Sandy) Farkas, Anthony Farkas, Steven Farkas, Timothy (Kristie) Bullis, and Mark Dietrich; 14 Great Grandchildren, Emma and Joshua Biesterveld, Natalie Zellers, Heidi Schoonover, Lincoln, Alden, and Sawyer Biesterveld, Gracelin Abram, Aiden and Grayson Farkas, Jayce and Lillian Dietrich, Bryce Bullis, and Jeremy Browning; 2 brothers, Robert Bullis of Katy, Texas and Delmar Bullis of Hutchinson Island, Florida; a close niece, Jeannette Hilliard of Andover, Ohio and many other nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover,Ohio.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.



Calling hours will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home and also on Thursday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Andover Christian Church, PO Box 1268,Andover, OH 44003, Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

