William Tabaka, Blacklick, Ohio

BLACKLICK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Tabaka, 86, of Blacklick, formerly of Boardman, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home.

Bill was born on May 31, 1934 in New Middletown, Ohio, the youngest of ten children of Frank and Catherine (Mogelski) Tabaka.

Bill graduated from Springfield High School and went on to work as the part owner of Lumber City lumberyard with three of his brothers. After 44 years, he enjoyed a much-deserved retirement in 2002.

In 1959, Bill married the love of his life, Mary Goske, at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wick Avenue. Together, they shared 61 years of marriage. While living in Boardman for most of their lives, Bill and Mary belonged to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bill was an easy-going man with a quiet demeanor. He was humble and wise and was very meticulous and attentive to details. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things and was very talented in construction, having built 4 houses. Bill also liked gardening and tending to his plants and flowers. He was a loyal Cleveland sports fan, showing his dedication to the Indians, Cavaliers and Browns for many years. Bill’s kindness and comforting presence will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bill leaves memories to be cherished by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Goske) Tabaka; children, Shelli (Dean) Talaganis of Columbus and Bill Tabaka II of New York; grandchildren, Zachary Talaganis (Halie Rogers), Kaleigh Talaganis (Michael Huffman), Michael Talaganis (Maddison Rex) and Marissa Talaganis (Logan Mosher); brother, Frank (Julie) Tabaka of Poland and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thanks to nephew, Mark Beil, for being a comfort to Bill over the years.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by four sisters, Nellie Tabaka, Josephine Jasinski, Theresa Serenko and Mary Tabaka and four brothers, Ted, Steve, Chester and George Tabaka.

There was a private Mass of Christian Burial presided by Rev. Ryan Furlong at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Boardman on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 for Bill with a burial at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7345 Westview Drive Boardman, OH 44512, in Bill’s name.

Bill’s family would like to thank St. Charles Parish for being their home for many years.

