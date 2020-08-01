William Lee Davis, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William (Bill) Lee Davis, Jr., 94, of Boardman, passed away Monday, July 27 at the Inn at Walker Mill, Boardman.

He was born December 24, 1925 in Youngstown Ohio, the eldest son of William and Elizabeth Davis. He was raised on the East side of Youngstown, graduated from East High School and was then drafted into the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the sixty-third Blood and Fire Infantry, 254 regiment, G Company serving as a troop Sargent. His unit fought its way across France in the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded, received a purple heart as well as a number of unit awards for battlefield valor. He was most proud of receiving the French Legion of Honor for military valor in the battle of Colmar where his regiment secured the Colmar region, cut off two of the remaining retreat routes of the German army and captured 4000 German soldiers. When the war ended, he was assigned to the Army of Occupation in Berlin because he was fluent in German and French. He oversaw resupply and logistics in Berlin until he returned home in 1947.

On June 6, 1947, he married Delores L. Goodge and they were married 62 years. He enrolled in the Youngstown College (now YSU) where received a bachelor’s in chemistry.

He worked as a chemist throughout his career in Ohio and Virginia and retired as a Chemist for the EPA. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, traveling, photography, restoring vintage cars, model trains and volunteering.

In 2005 he and two of his grandsons, Scott and Drew Metzger, returned to Europe and toured peacetime Germany, visiting in cities and towns he had fought in during the war. In 2015, he received the Mahoning Valley Legacy award as an outstanding volunteer.

He and Delores were lifelong members of Pleasant Grove United Presbyterian Church.

Those he leaves to share his memories and his stories are his daughter, Deborah Metzger; his brother, John Davis; his son-in-law, Tom Kerelin; five grandsons, Matthew Chuey, Scott (Ashlee) Metzger, Technical Sergeant United States Air Force Drew Metzger, Christopher (Aubrey) Kudler, Dustin (Katie) Kudler; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Sabine Metzger and Eleanor Kudler.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delores; his daughter, Susan; two sisters, Margaret and June.

Bill’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There will be a private graveside military service held at Lake Park Cemetery with Pastor Dan Tayman as officiant and military honors provided by the great men of the Ellsworth Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

The family would like to think the staff at the Inn at Walker Mill, especially the Director Amanda and the resident coordinator Guyla, and two special people Kelly and Stephanie who spent time with him, listened to his stories and made his feel safe during this pandemic.

In his last months he was also supported by the Ohio Living Hospice Service, Francine his nurse and Theresa his social worker and Pastor Dan until his death. Words cannot express his family’s gratitude to all who cared for him.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be sent to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice Greater Youngstown, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield Ohio 44406 in Bill’s memory.

