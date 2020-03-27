William “Bill” R. Smeltzer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” R. Smeltzer, 66, of Youngstown, passed away Monday evening, March 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Bill will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his kindness, generosity and caring nature.

He was born July 11, 1953, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the son of Andrew C. and Minnie (Smith) Smeltzer and came to the Youngstown area as a child.

Bill attended the First Church of the Nazarene and was employed as a sorter in the landfill industry.

Bill had many passions throughout his life, but he especially loved racing and the demolition derby.

His wife the former Linda Ealy whom he married March 30, 1977 died June 1, 2014.

Bill leaves behind to hold onto his memories his children Susan M. Smeltzer, Roseanna L. Taninecz, Belinda L. (Dennis Shaffer) Smeltzer and Linda S. (Jonathan) Estep, six grandchildren Berdie K. Smeltzer, George Smeltzer, Belinda K. Smeltzer, Hannah Smeltzer, Lily Smeltzer and Nicholas W. Taninecz-Jackson, five brothers Tom (Norma), John (Ethel), Andy (Edith), Henry and Jack Smeltzer and four sisters Sue (Rodney) Young, Judiann Smeltzer, Andrea Jean (Earl) Moss and Anna Smeltzer along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by a son William Taninecz, a grandson Dennis Smeltzer and a brother Nick Smeltzer.

Bill’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Julia’s family.