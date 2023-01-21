BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Staaf, Jr., 96, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Youngstown on January 8, 1927, “Bill” was the son of William H. and Mary Betty (Hahn) Staaf and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1944 graduate of South High School, Bill continued his education at Youngstown College, majoring in Electrical Engineering.

It was at Youngstown college that he met the love of his life, the former Shirley L. Skinner.

Growing up, he enjoyed many summers with his parents and the family trailer at Pymatuning Lake, fishing and exploring the wilderness.

In April of 1945, Bill was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, during the remaining months of World War II with the 176th Sig Rep Company, earning the rank of Tech four. For his service to our country, Bill was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, the Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan. He received an Honorable Discharge on December 23, 1946, at the Separation Center, Fort Sheridan, Illinois.

Upon returning home, Bill took an electrician apprenticeship at Franklin Electric and as a member of the IBEW Local 64, began a 42-year career as an electrician with A.F. Beil Electric, Inc., retiring in 1989. He took great pride in his work and enjoyed talking about the many places in the Mahoning Valley that he “wired,” including the YSU Stadium, St. Elizabeth Hospital and several school “houses,” as he called them, in Boardman, including Boardman High School, Boardman Glenwood Junior High and Robinwood Lane Elementary. In June of 2022, he was presented with a certificate and diamond pin as a 75-year member of the IBEW in honor of loyal and faithful years of membership in the brotherhood.

On September 23, 1950, he and Shirley were married at Boardman United Methodist Church and were together for over 70 years until Shirley’s passing on November 22, 2020. Along with his brother-in-law and a friend, Bill built their home in Boardman where they would live their entire marriage. He was a devoted husband and father, always making his wife and children his top priority. He loved working in the yard and tending to his vegetable garden and was able to build or repair just about anything. Putting together jigsaw puzzles and collecting coins and stamps were favorite pastimes, and he was somewhat of an amateur photographer, often taking photos of the construction sites where he worked or various places in the Youngstown area. Bill and Shirley never missed an opportunity to attend the Canfield Fair and Columbiana Street Fair and took several day trips to historical locations and other destinations in Ohio. Bill will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, his kindness and generosity and his amazing work ethic.

Bill is survived by his children; daughter, Cindy (Paul) Lasky, with whom he made his home and son, William H. Staaf III, both of Canfield, along with several cousins and extended family members.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Bill’s primary caregiver, Sarah Kuhns, for her loving and compassionate care, Dr. Luis Villaplana, Dr. Damien Deist, Dr. Sanaullah Khalid and all the nurses and staff at The Hope Center for Cancer Care in Boardman and Harmony Hospice Care.

A private service was held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman, with Pastor Russ Adams as officiant.

Burial took place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, in memory of Bill.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

