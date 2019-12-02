Wesley H. “Swede” Larson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley H. “Swede” Larson, 92, of Canfield, passed away Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019 with his family by his side.

Swede will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his big laugh, sense of humor and quick wit.

He was born January 5, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late Albin and Jenny (Anderson) Larson.

He was a graduate of South High School and a proud member of their marching band where he played trumpet.

Wesley worked at General Fire for over 45 years as a union pipefitter with General Fireproofing and retired in 1989.

He was a charter member of the First Covenant Church in Boardman, where he and his wife Shirley Mae were the first couple married in the church.

Wesley was also a member of the Vasa Club, the Salvation Army, and the Saxon Club where he played in their bocce league.

Wesley had many passions in his life. He enjoyed fishing; especially in Canada, playing pool and bocce, listening to Big Band music and rooting on his favorite teams the Cleveland Indians and Green Bay Packers. Wesley also had a love for his “fur babies” and never missed any of his grandchildrens’ activities and sporting events.

Wesley proudly served our country first U.S. Merchant Marines where he traveled all over the world and then with the United States Army. He served during World War II and the Korean Conflict stationed overseas and his occupation was a mess cook with his famous saying being “he never lost a man”. Wesley loved to tell stories about all the times when he served his country to his family and friends.

His wife whom he adored the former Shirley Mae Miller whom he married May 29, 1954 died March 15, 2013.

He is survived by his three children, Karl A. Larson of Youngstown, Janyce E. (John A.) McGeary of Canfield and Kenneth P. (fiancée, Nadia Ouellette) Larson of Leesburg, Virginia; five grandchildren, Alexis (Sean) Doherty, Tyler W. and Erik P. Larson, John A. McGeary II, Jessica E. (fiancé, Eddy Esmail) McGeary and his beloved toy poodle Queen Elsa Mae.

Besides his parents and wife, Wesley was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Anderson and two infant brothers, Karl and Elmer Larson.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio.

There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. George Lee officiating, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

On behalf of Wesley’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of the Woodlands at AustinWoods and Crossroads Hospice for all their care and compassion shown to them and Wesley throughout this difficult time.

