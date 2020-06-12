Trudy Lynn Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trudy Lynn Johnson, 66, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence.

Trudy will always be remembered and loved for her kindness, generosity and sense of humor.

She was born on August 27, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James and Ellen (Podolsky) Hall and moved to the Youngstown area in the 1970’s.

Trudy graduated from Sharon High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Besides being a homemaker, Trudy was employed with Easter Seals helping with their fund raising efforts followed by working in the custodial department with Struthers School System. Trudy ended her career as a cook working in the cafeteria at The Ohio State Penitentiary for many years.

Trudy was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed helping others and proud to aid in the efforts with Hurricane Katrina in the relief center. She also loved spending time with her sons and grandchildren.

Trudy leaves to hold onto her memories two sons Jose Johnson of Boardman and Alex (Shawna) Johnson of Niles, four grandchildren Evelyn and Gwendolyn Johnson, Dakota Fox and Grayson Kopp and a sister Audrey Smith of Boardman along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Trudy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Kathy Marrokal.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Dr., Boardman with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 from 12:00 – 12:50 a.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Boardman.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Trudy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

