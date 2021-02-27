Tracey Lynn Johnstone, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracey Lynn Johnstone, 52, of Austintown, passed away with her family by her side on Friday afternoon, February 19, 2021 after battling with medical issues for many years.

Tracey will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, generosity, caring and supportive nature.

She was born in Youngstown on June 20, 1968 the daughter of Robert and Christine (Baechly) Johnstone and was a lifelong area resident.

Tracey was a 1986 graduate of Canfield High School and was involved 4H with the Rhythm Riders.

Besides being a proud homemaker Tracey was employed with the Austintown Schools for over 12 years. She always made her family her top priority and she was an excellent baker noted for her close pin cookies.

Tracey had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed socializing with family and friends and traveling on vacation to the beach along with winery’s and New York City. She had a passion for animals and loved spending time with her family especially her daughter, Sara.

Tracey leaves behind to hold onto her memories her husband, Albert Tuchek; her beloved daughter, Sara Tuchek; her father, Robert Johnstone of Canfield; two sisters, Robin Johnstone of Canfield and Kelley Johnstone of Austintown; her nephew, Jonathan Oliver; niece, Jordan Oliver along with her beloved dogs Luna and Jerzy and many friends.

Tracey was preceded in death by her mother, Christine Johnstone; her paternal grandparents, John C. (Ruby L.) Johnstone and her maternal grandparents, John J. (Virginia Mae) Baechly.

Per Tracey’s wishes and due to the continued coronavirus outbreak there will be no services or calling hours at this time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Tracey’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 because of her love for animals.

