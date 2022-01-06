COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy E. Meek, 64 of Columbiana, passed away on Tuesday evening, January 4, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman with his family by his side.

Tim was born on March 17, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of the late Hugh and Ethel L. (Yeany) Meek.

He was a 1975 graduate of Columbiana High School and also graduated from Grove City College with a bachelor’s degree in Education.

Tim worked as a teacher, first in Webster Springs, West Virginia, then as a substitute teacher in several school systems in the Columbiana and Mahoning County areas. He was also self-employed for many years as a general handyman.

Tim enjoyed working outside around his family’s home and loved being around people and meeting and talking with people. He provided care for many members of his family, including several uncles, his brother and his mother.

Tim is survived by his son, Joel Burrows of Missouri, along with other cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas R. Meek.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:55 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with a funeral service to be held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Wible officiating.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering if your health allows.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Tim’s name to the charity of your choice. Tim loved helping other people and this would be honoring him in how he lived his life

