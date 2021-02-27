Thomas M. Korhely, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. “Tom” Korhely Sr., 83, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday evening, February 17, 2021.

Tom will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was born on February 5, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of John J. and Mary (Rutkay) Korhely and was a lifelong area resident.

Tom was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and proudly served his country in the National Guard.

Tom retired after working for over 30 years at Metal Carbides as a machine operator and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Saint Cyril and Methodist Church.

Tom had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed fishing, camping and being outdoors along with being on his computer.

His wife the former Louise Virginia Slepski whom he married November 19, 1960 passed away after 54 years of marriage on January 14, 2015.

Tom leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his children, Denise M. Salensky of Campbell and Thomas M. Korhely, Jr. of Youngstown; his grandchildren, Rindi (Jacob) Gaul of Boardman, Richard (Mercede) Salensky of Struthers and Tristan Kendall of Campbell; his great-grandchildren, Mason and Corbin Salensky and Emerson Gaul and twins Quinn and Loein Gaul and brother, Robert (Jeanne) Korhely of Poland, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John “Sonny” Korhely and Joseph Korhely and a sister, Dorothy Kubina.

Tom’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and they were held on Saturday with Father John M. Jerek as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

