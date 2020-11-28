Shirley L. (Skinner) Staaf, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. Staaf, 94, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 22, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Born at home in Boardman on July 19, 1926, Shirley was the daughter of Worthy and Elsa (Weschenmoser) Skinner and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1944 graduate of Boardman High School, Shirley continued her education at Youngstown College majoring in Education.

She worked at the G.M. McKelvey Company, Mahoning Bank in the proof department and, in later years, the Boardman Lumber Company, her father’s business.

Shirley married the love of her life, William H. Staaf, Jr., on September 23, 1950 at Boardman United Methodist Church.

As a proud homemaker and true matriarch for her family, Shirley enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Her greatest joy was being a wife and mother.

An active member at Boardman Methodist, Shirley volunteered for various activities, including counting money from the collections. Her interests were many. She bowled for decades and was a director for the Youngstown Women’s Bowling Association, a member of the Youngstown 600 Bowling Club and the Monday Seniors League. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, making numerous afghans and scarves which she gave away as gifts and donations. Several of her projects won awards at the Canfield Fair. One of her favorite things to do was regularly meet friends at local restaurants for “Brunch Bunch.”

Shirley loved playing the organ and the piano and this love of music led her in her late 60’s to co-found, with friends, a dance group, “The Tappin’ Juliettes,” which performed at various nursing homes, senior facilities and events. She was a poll worker on election days for many years and enjoyed collecting bears, both plush and figurines. Those who knew Shirley will remember her for her uplifting, positive attitude, her kindness and generosity, her patriotism and her love of life, laughter and people.

Shirley is survived by her husband of over 70 years, William H. Staaf, Jr.; two children, daughter, Cindy (Paul) Lasky and son, William H. Staaf, III both of Canfield and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Jones and two brothers, Russell and William Skinner.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Shirley’s caregiver, Sarah Kuhns, for her loving and compassionate care and Dr. Luis Villaplana and all of the nurses and staff from Grace Hospice.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a private service was held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home in Boardman, with Pastor John Bower as officiant.

Burial took place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, because of Shirley’s love for animals.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

