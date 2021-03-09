Shirley Bloom, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Bloom, 96, passed Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home in Boardman.

Shirley was born in on December 7, 1924 in Benezette, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James S. and Edna Madge (Losey) Winslow.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Shirley was a member and officer of the Youngstown Women Bowling League a Steel Valley P.O.W. Club.

She attended the Gibson Heights 2nd Presbyterian Church, she was an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and she was proudly awarded the Teen Tymer Mother of the year.

Shirley enjoyed camping and was an avid bowler, but the most joy in her life came from her family. She was the sweetest mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her children, Richard (Tina) Bloom of Youngstown and Edna Mae Bloom of Cuyahoga Falls; five grandchildren, Paula Sauter of Cuyahoga Falls, Cathy Sauter of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Amy Sauter of Akron of Jacinda (Barry) Parks of Traverse City, Michigan and Jarlath Bloom of Washington, D.C. and six great-grandchildren, Germania and Jupiter Parks, Spencer Sauter, Clover Williamson and Selina and Savannah McMullin.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jack Bloom, step-mother, Jen Winslow, brother, Losey Winslow and special sister, Vivian Dudley.

There will be a private family service for Shirley with a burial following at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.