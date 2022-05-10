HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Raymond Musser, 55, a beloved son, brother, father, husband, uncle and friend to many, rejoined his parents in Heaven upon losing his struggle with COVID 19 on Thursday, December 9 2021

His mom always called him her beautiful dreamer and that he certainly was. He loved life and loved his family and his friends Like his father he knew no stranger He was the sweetest, kindest give you the shirt off his back kind of guy. If you ever needed anything he would be there for you with no questions asked

Scott was born May 12, 1966, in Youngstown. He was the son of the late Glenn Raymond Musser and Patricia Ann Rook Musser and was a graduate of Boardman High School class of 1985.

He worked for Interstate Chemical of Hermitage, Pennsylvania as a truck driver doing what he loved most–seeing the world through the windows of a big wheeler.

Scott’s family and friends were the pride and joy of his life. His son, Benjamin Scott Musser was his biggest pride and joy. He took his son on the road with him several times. Ben and his father enjoyed going fishing and shooting guns at the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club where Scott was a lifetime member. Benjamin will always remember attending his first concert with his father which was the Foo Fighters. Scott loved his music which was really anything, from Phil Collins to Linkin Park to Jason Aldean. He honored his parent’s traditions–making Sunday sauce and pineapple upside down cake.

Even though Scott was taken too soon, he lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who adored him. He will be missed but not forgotten, by Benjamin Scott Musser, his son; Suzan Musser, his wife; Kelly Musser, his sister; Dominique and David, his sister and brother-in-law and Kennedy; Audrey and Garrett Hassay, his nieces and nephew, all of Poland; Peter and Megan, his stepbrother and sister-in-law and Kelley, Abbey, Mary and Connor Moutoux, his nieces and nephew, as well as his extended family and friends.

Scott’s burial will be Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery, 248 S. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. for burial procession with a graveside service to follow.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home of Boardman, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfl1932.com to leave condolences for Scott’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.