BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Margaret Reedy passed away early Christmas morning, December 25, 2021. She was surrounded by family, who held her until the very end and made sure she knew just how much she was loved.

Sally was born on September 11, 1940 in Youngstown, the only daughter of William Garrison and Margaret (Weaver) Billings and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, where she met and later married the love of her life, William Joseph Reedy Jr. (to whom she affectionally referred to as Sir William). Whom she was married to for 58 wonderful years.

She attended and graduated from the Youngstown School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for Dr. Reesey until she took the greatest job of her life being the mother of her two children, Trea and Kelly.

Once her children were old enough, she returned to work as a realtor for Century 21.

She also prided herself as a volunteer for the Boardman Schools and served as the president of the PTA. She was also a proud chaperone for the Boardman Spartan Marching Band. Later in life, she spent countless hours of donated time to the Angels of Easter Seals, planning many events and raising funds for those in need in the Mahoning Valley. Once her daughter and son-in-law opened their medical practice, she worked as their registered nurse, doing any job that was asked of her. She greatly enjoyed calling and reminding the patients of their appointments, as she loved the relationships that she formed with them.

Church was a special part of Sally’s life. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian of Boardman, where she enjoyed watching her husband sing in the choir, served as a Deacon and Chairman of the Mission Committee.

She was an avid crafter, who enjoyed painting and quilting. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Sally was a member of Tippecanoe Country Club, where she was a part of the “Niners” and enjoyed many dinners with family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, William J. Reedy III “Trea” (Tricia Reedy); daughter Dr. Kelly L. Moorhead (Dr. Colin Moorhead). Sally was blessed to have five grandchildren, who she adored more than life, Alyssa (Alyx) Schumaker (Nikki Schumaker) and William J. Reedy IV “Liam”, both of California, Sarah Moorhead, Colin Moorhead II (C2) and Ryen Moorhead, all from Akron, Ohio. She was proud to earn the name of great grandma in July of 2021 with the birth of Gabriella, daughter of Alyx and Nikki Schumaker. She cherished her time staying an active part of all of her grandchildren’s lives.

Sally is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brothers, William, Kenneth and Clyde Billings.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 12:30 -l 1:55 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive in Boardman, where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm with Reverend Adam Rogers as officiant.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn during calling hours while in line and for the memorial service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made in Sally’s name to Angels of Easter Seals, c/o Joyce Dowell, 812 Westport Dr., Youngstown, Ohio, 44511 or to Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512, or the William and Sally Reedy Scholarship for business or nursing students at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44502. You can also give online at ysufoundation.org by clicking “Give Now” and following the prompts. in memory of Sally.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Sally’s family.

