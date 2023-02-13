NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Adona Codner, 84, of New Middletown, passed away on Thursday evening, February 9, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer, with her loving family by her side.

She was born October 11, 1938 in Petersburg, the daughter of John A. and Mary M. (Nickles) Valentine, and was a lifelong area resident.

Besides being a loving wife and mother, Sally held many jobs through the years as a caterer, elderly companion, housekeeper and cashier at Save A Lot.

Sally attended the Petersburg Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed volunteering.

Sally had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, crocheting and playing games of chance along with attending Casinos.

Her husband James Nathan Codner Sr. whom she married on July 2, 1955 passed away after celebrating 55 years of marriage on November 2, 2006.

Sally leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children Adonna Codner, Gay (Gary) Jamison, Jamette Nelson, John (Donna Thompson) Codner, Robert (Jeanette) Codner, Sr., and Michael (Kris) Codner, a daughter-in-law Lisa Codner, her beloved grandchildren Rebecca (Steve) Grice, Amanda Nelson-Wagner, James Codner, III, Robert Codner Jr (Brittany), Cindy (Zac) Brown, Beth Black and David (Chrissy) Priestley, Stephanie (James) Balderas, Robert Thomas, Stephanie Thomas , Brian Thomas, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren, along with a loving niece Brenda Dull and nephews Jack Burkey and Ted Burkey. Sally’s family would like to thank them for all their love and support over the years.

Besides her parents and husband, Sally was preceded in death by a son James Nathan Codner Jr., a daughter Irene Moyer, a sister Mina Burkey and son-in-law Elbert Henry Nelson.

There will be a private graveside service held in the future at Green Haven Memorial Gardens for her close family and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

