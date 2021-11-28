Ruth Jane (Stiffler) Park, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Jane (Stiffler) Park, 77, of Boardman, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, November 22, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Ruth will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, smile, generosity and upbeat personality.

She was born December 24, 1943, in Boardman, the daughter of Leroy and Mildred (Rose) Stiffler and was a lifelong area resident.

Ruth was a graduate of Canfield High School.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Ruth was employed for General Motors, Lordstown, for over 28 years retiring in 2005.

Ruth always made her family her top priority and spending time with them. She was an excellent baker and always made her famous Christmas cookies which they will all miss dearly.

Ruth had many passions in her life. She enjoyed watching Hallmark Movies, working on puzzles, socializing and shopping with friends and reading Harlequin books. Ruth also enjoyed frequent trips to casinos to play games of chance.

Ruth leaves behind to hold onto her memories her two daughters, Stacey (Roy) Whaley of Clinton Tennessee and Tammy (Dana) Brown of Damascus, Maryland; three grandsons, whom she adored, David (Samantha) Park, Steven Martin and Brian Martin; five great-grandchildren, Stella, Korra, Heidi, Lileigh, Cooper, along with cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her two sons, Carl Campbell, David Park and her sister, Erma Stiffler.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Ruth on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m., at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Russ Adams as officiant.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

