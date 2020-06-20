Ruth E. (Haynie) Dlwgosh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Ruth E. (Wilms) Dlwgosh, 97, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020, from COVID-19 at Park Vista Nursing Home.

Ruth will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born July 24, 1922 , in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Peter C. and Ellen (Haynie) Wilms and was a lifelong area resident.

Ruth was a proud homemaker and always made her family the center of her life.

Ruth received her bachelor’s degree in education from Kent State University in 1943, taught elementary school for a few years and later became a substitute teacher in Youngstown.

Ruth was a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School, a member of the Sarah-Esther Circle at Christ Church Presbyterian for 8 years and a Girl Scout Leader with South United Presbyterian Church.

She was also a member of the Youngstown Area Republican Women’s Club and worked for the Mahoning County Board of Election as a poll worker. She belonged to the Kent State University Mother’s Club for 21 years and her “K. S. U. Gang” for 49 years.

Memories were important to her and she had lots of them. She liked corresponding with her friends and family members. She enjoyed playing games, working jigsaw puzzles and was famous for her decorated Christmas cookies.

Her husband, Chester George Dlwgosh, whom she married June 27, 1946, passed away after 62 years of marriage on January 19, 2008.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Carol (Lucinda Pyatt) Dlwgosh of Columbus and Barbara (James) Greenwald of Lapeer, Michigan; three grandsons, Paul, Reverend Kevin (Christine) and Eric Greenwald; great-granddaughter, Sierra Emory; sister-in-law, Betty Wilms, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence and C. John Wilms.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak Ruth’s family will be having a private graveside service at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown, with Reverend Kevin C. Greenwald as officiant. A memorial service will be held later.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Ruth’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Park Vista for all the care and compassion shown to them and to Ruth throughout this difficult time.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.