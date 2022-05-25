POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bobby” McCullough, 76, of Poland, passed away Monday morning, May 23, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

He was born November 14, 1945 in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert B. and Elizabeth J. (Demko) McCullough.

Bobby was a graduate of West Branch Area Junior Senior High School.

He then enlisted in the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War. Bobby earned the rank of Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Second Class and was awarded the following decorations for his faithful service to his country; the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Navy Unit Commendation. He received an Honorable Discharge on February 11, 1969.

Upon receiving his discharge, Bobby moved to the Youngstown area in the mid 1960’s and attended Youngstown State University where he earned an Associate’s Degree in labor studies.

Bob was employed for over 31 years with General Motors Lordstown Plant where he served in many capacities and retired in 1999. He was a member of the UAW Local 1112.

Robert was a private person and will always be remembered for his hard work ethic and being an outdoors men. He loved to hunt small game and deer along with fly fishing and even tied his own flies.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his wife Jean Anne Gove with whom he has shared over 50 years with, a son Robert Scott (Tammy) McCullough of Little Rock, Arkansas, a granddaughter Courtney, a brother John A. (Connie) McCullough of Salem and a sister Kathleen M. Thomas of Youngstown along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother David E. McCullough.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:55 p.m. at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery in Hawk Run, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Robert’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.