Robert J. Rushwin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bob” Rushwin, 78, passed away Monday morning, January 18, 2021 at Canfield Place Nursing Facility in Youngstown.

Bob was born on August 7, 1942, the only child of Jospeh and G. June (Kramer) Rushwin.

He was a proud graduate of East High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Bob proudly served in the United States Army Reserves.

After returning home, he was employed at GM Lordstown for many years where he worked on the assembly line.

Bob married the love of his life, Darlene Gallaugher, on October 20, 1962 at Saint Patrick Church in Youngstown. They shared 55 years of marriage together until Darlene’s passing in 2018.

Bob was an avid golfer at Old Dutch Mill Golf Course and found great joy in working on cars. Most of all, he cherished his family. He was a reserved, quiet and gentle man and will be surely missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his two children, Kelly S. (Tony) Pulice and Joe J. (Jill) Rushwin, both of Hubbard; four grandchildren, AJ (Aly) Pulice of Cleveland, Amber Pulice of Hubbard, Ryan Hamracek (Emily Gatza, fiancée) of Arlington, Virginia and Cory Rushwin (Brianna Delos Reyes, fiancée) of Cleveland and two great-grandsons, Bennett and Macklin Pulice

There will be a private family memorial service for Bob at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family asks that donations be made to All-Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406, in Bob’s name.

