Robert Allen Beohm, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, Boardman, with Pastor Russ Adams officiating for Robert Allen Beohm, 65, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 8, 2019 after a battle with ALS.

Robert will always be remembered by his family and friends for his generosity and outgoing personality. He loved socializing with people and had a way of touching all their lives.

He was born May 9, 1954 in Youngstown, the son of John and Eleanor (Leverence) Beohm.

Robert was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and then earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 2008 and his Master’s Degree in English in 2010 both from Youngstown State University.

Robert worked at the Palace Hotel and others in San Francisco and then became a licensed real estate agent in 1998. He was an adjunct instructor at YSU for the last ten years in which he truly enjoyed along with helping the students for their futures.

His enjoyments throughout his life were electronics, playing keyboard and guitar along with being an avid movie collector.

Robert is survived by a brother, Richard T. Beohm of Thomaston, Georgia; nephews, Michael F. and Eric R. Beohm; two great-nieces, Sarah and Alexandra Beohm; first cousin, Juanita (Harvey) Bloom; second cousins, Debbie (Kerry) Ray and a good friend, Paul Knoop.

Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Karen L. Beohm.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Robert’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman OH 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Robert’s family.

