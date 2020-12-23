Richard M. Abbott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Abbott, 89, of Youngstown, passed away Monday morning, December 21, 2020, at Omni Manor in Youngstown.

Richard was born on September 26, 1931, in Buffalo, New York, a son of Joseph Martin and Marcella (Hamilton) Abbott.

He grew up and spent his younger years in Buffalo where he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Russert, on April 24, 1965. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2010.

In the early 1970’s, Richard moved his family to Youngstown, Ohio.

He belonged to St. Brendan Catholic Church on the West Side and he worked for the WJ Service Company for 30 years. He celebrated a much deserved retirement in 2009.

Richard enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was loved by his family and friends and they will miss him dearly.

Richard leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Kathleen Abbott; his sisters-in-law, Barbara North and Sandra (Robert) Thompson and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his loving wife, Richard was also preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph, Albert, Walter and Alice Abbott.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be sent in Richard’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at http://www.ALZ.org

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard M Abbott, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.