Ralph “Ed” Collins, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. “Ed” Collins, 88, of Ballston Lake, New York, formerly of Blueberry Hill Drive, Canfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Ed’s family and friends would describe him as astute, politically savvy and easy going, with a witty sense of humor. He was a devoted friend, husband, father and grandfather.

He was born on February 18, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of Ralph LeRoy and Alice Mae (Williams) Collins.

Ed was a 1949 graduated from South High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science at Youngstown College. While attending college, Ed met his soul mate, Sylvia, who was a Music Education major. Ed did post graduate studies at The Ohio State University School of Law and was a member of the Delta Theta Phi Law.

Ed was a proud United States Army Veteran serving with the Artillery Specialist “C” Battery 10th Field Artillery Battalion during the Korean War. He was stationed at Ft. Benning Georgia and earned the following decorations: the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Ed was a Demolay basketball player and coach. As a coach, he led his team to three championship wins. Throughout the years, his love of the sport continued. He looked forward to the excitement of March Madness and followed the NBA Cavaliers. He was particularly impressed by the star from Akron, who displayed greatness in character and in talent.

In 1956, Ed accepted a Credit Manager position with Sears Roebuck Company in Youngstown and was promoted to Albany, New York in 1971 where he retired from in 1991.

As an upstanding member of the community, Ed was elected to the Shenendehowa CSD School Board for eight years, served as President for four years and selected as President of the Saratoga County National School Board Association of New York. He valued education greatly and was grateful to represent the county.

Ed enjoyed many years of retirement playing poker with his buddies at the Malta Community Center in New York. He was happy and he cherished the friendships. Ed loved the laughs, sports talk and light political humor.

An avid sports aficionado, Ed’s loyalty to the New York Yankees was unmatched. Game ready and smiling in navy and white, he reviewed the stats and predicted the outcome of many games spot on. Equally dedicated to his home state, he always cheered on the OSU Buckeyes with gusto.

Ed cherished the live, classical performances of his granddaughter Kelly at the University of Tampa, Florida. He looked forward to visiting during the Christmas holiday, especially when Kelly played on her Grandma Sylvia’s ebony, grand piano.

Ed’s wife, the former Sylvia Jean Lebio whom he married August 25, 1956 at St. Brendan Church, Youngstown passed away March 19, 2002.

Ed leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Thomas M. (Karen) Collins of Venice, Florida; a daughter, Mary Jo Collins of Ballston Lake, New York and a granddaughter, Kelly Brianna Collins.

Besides his parents and wife, Ed was preceded in death by four sisters, Alice Popovich, JoAnn McElhaney, Marjorie Dilts and Jean Hudock.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with Pastor Russ Adams officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday morning, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:50 am at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield with military honors being rendered by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW Post #9571.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the Albany-Stratton VA Medical Center in New York for their exceptional care, encouragement and friendship.

