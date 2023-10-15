YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul F. Hudak, 66, of Youngstown, passed away Monday evening, October 9, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born September 17, 1957 in Youngstown, the son of Louis and Betty (Hnatiwn) Hudak.

Paul was a 1975 graduate of South High School.

He decided to move to Jacksonville, Florida, in 1986 and was employed for many companies working a variety of jobs. After living in Florida for 30 years, he moved back to the Youngstown area in 2016 to be closer to his family.

Paul was a former member of Richard Brown Memorial United Methodist Church and a current member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Paul was an avid sports fan and upon living in Jacksonville for many years, he became a die-hard Jacksonville Jaguars fan.

Paul leaves behind his siblings, Helen Hudak and Robert Hudak, both of Youngstown; two nieces, Brittany Hudak and Robyn (Michael) Nolfi; great-nieces, Giavanna and Ava Nolf; a great-nephew, Donato Nolfi, along with many cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister ,Margaret A. Griffith and his niece, Cathryn Diana Hudak.

Per Paul’s request, a caring cremation has taken place and private funeral services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guestbook or send condolences to Paul’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul F. Hudak, please visit our floral store.