Patricia Jane “Pat” Trebus, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Jane “Pat” Trebus, 84, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday afternoon, September 5, 2019 at her residence.

Pat will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her generosity, strong faith and caring nature.

She was born February 16, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Krayac) Mihalko and was a lifelong area resident.

Pat was a 1953 graduate of East High School where she was on the National Honor Society.

She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Church participating in the prayer network and Altar Guild.

Pat was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. As her children were growing up, she was actively part of their lives by being a Cub Scout Den Mother, a room mother and on the PTA at Bennett School.

Pat had many passions throughout her life. She had a passion for reading and enjoyed traveling to Williamsburg and to Sugar Creek in the fall. She also enjoyed working in her gardens especially with her roses.

Pat leaves her husband of over 61 years, Floyd Trebus, whom she married June 28, 1958; three children, Floyd (Debra) Trebus of Elmore, Ohio, Patricia Ann Burke of Boardman and Michelle (Geoffrey) Geer of Cortland; six grandchildren, Leonard III (Dalekay) Burke, Michael (Kelly) Burke, Joshua Burke, Ariana Trebus, Cortney Trebus and Stephen Geer; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson and a brother, Anthony (June) DeLucia of Florida.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday, September 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the prayer service held at 10:15 a.m. all at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, with Father Kevin Peters, officiating.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

On behalf on Pat’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Patriot Home Care and Grace Hospice along with Holly and Tracy for all their loving care and compassion shown to them and Pat throughout this difficult time.

