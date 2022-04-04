YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia C. “Patty” Faber, 75, of Youngstown, who passed away Friday evening, April 1, 2022 with her loving family by his side.

Patty will always be remembered and loved for her generosity, kindness and the way she always put others before herself.

She was born June 9, 1946 in Youngstown the daughter of Rosa McCluskey.

Patty was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and a former member of Youngstown Baptist Church.

Patty was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She always made them her top priority and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apple of her eye.

She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 118, Amherst, Ohio and also a proud member of the Eastern Star Stone City 325 in Amherst, Ohio where she was a past worthy matron and volunteered for all their benefits.

Patty had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed collecting angels, knitting and loved her flower garden. Patty also had a passion for all animals.

Patty leaves behind to hold onto her memories her beloved husband of over 55 years Fred Faber whom she married September 16, 1966, her daughter Kathy Faber of Girard, her three grandchildren Ashley Noday, Anthony Noday and Jason Martin-Culet and three great-grandchildren Aubrey, Avery and Nolan.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother Rosa Donovan and a sister Colleen Donovan.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:55 p.m. at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, with a funeral service to be held at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Ferguson as officiant.

Burial will take place at RestHaven Memorial Gardens, Avon Ohio.

Patty’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of the Hospice House for all their care and compassion shown to them and Patty throughout this difficult process.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Patty’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

