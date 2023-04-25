AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. “Pat” Hobbs, 80, of Austintown, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, April 24, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

She was born November 20, 1942 in Rogers, the daughter of Roland and Evelyn (Souders) Rowe and was a lifelong area resident.

Pat will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. The common thread of Pat’s friends and loved ones was “It’s the least I could do. Pat was always there for us and helped everyone though any situation.”

Pat was a 1960 graduate from Boardman High School and besides being a proud homemaker; she retired from Magnetic Analysis Corp after working over 29 years as a technician.

Pat was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church, the Red Hat Society, The Lizzy’s and The Maennerchor Club.

Pat was a master-gardener at Mill Creek Park Fellow Riverside Gardens. She took great pride in gardening at her home in the yard and tending to Koi fish pond. She was extremely charitable always giving to numerous organizations throughout her life and loved listening to country music.

Pat leaves behind to hold onto her memories her children Lisa (Carmand) Wright, Tommy (Therese) Tucker and Scott (Shelia) Tucker, her grandchildren Amanda (Matt Brown) Wojciak, William, Christina, Scotty, and Zach Tucker, Carmand, Jr., Craig and Amy Wright, her great- grandchildren Julian, Caden, Sam, Austin, Dylan and Jocelyn and her sister Judith (Greg) Blunt. She also leaves her extended family including a niece Gwynn (Greg) Hunter and their family, a nephew Jason (Shelly) Blunt and their family and many dear friends

Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a son Donald T. Hobbs, II.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Pat on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 11:00 am until 12:50 pm at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 pm with Pastor Russ Adams as officiant.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation Pat’s private caregivers Mary Welsh and Velvet Madole for all the care and compassion shown to Pat throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Pat’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.