Norman M. Landis, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman M. Landis, 87, of Boardman, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, January 19, 2020.

He was born on April 29, 1932 in Youngstown, the son of James and Rose (Khourey) Landis and was a lifelong area resident.

Norman attended of East High School and prior to graduation he was drafted in the Korean War. Norman later received his GED.

He retired as a pipefitter from LTV Steel Company.

Norman was a proud United States Army Veteran serving the Korean War and earned the rank of Corporal. Norman served with honor and distinction and was awarded the following decoration for his service to our country the Korean Service Ribbon with 1 Bronze Service Star, National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Merit Unit Citation and received an Honorable Discharge on October 27, 1954.

He was a member of Western Reserve Baptist Church.

Norman had many passions throughout this life. One of his greatest passions were taking his grandsons to Boardman Library, Barnes & Noble and teaching them how to bowl. He enjoyed going to breakfast with his nephews, plus meeting his friends (George) at Plaza Donuts for coffee. He was an avid bowler at many “houses” in the Valley. His favorite bowling alley was Camelot Lanes where he was involved in many men’s leagues and earned many trophies. Norman’s greatest passion was spending time with his family and he especially loved attending his grandsons sporting events and music functions. Wherever the boys were, you were sure to see their grandpa smiling and you knew grandpa was right where he wanted to be. He was a wonderful family man and a great dad!!

His wife, the former Dolores “Dee” M. Cherpack and the love of his life, were married August 10, 1957 and she passed away July 7, 2016.

Norman leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Sharyn (Bob) McKinney of Boardman and Karen (David) Potts of Long Meadow, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Michael (Alexa) McKinney, Brian McKinney and Joseph McKinney; a sister-in-law, Marylou Landis and a brother-in-law, Ken Cherpak along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Norman was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Landis-Kuri, Elizabeth Zagorsky and his twin, Theresa Moore and three brothers, Thomas Joseph and Anthony Landis.

Norman’s daughter would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care for the years they took care of their father. Ray and Roxanne were his main caregivers (there were many others) who showed love and compassion towards their dad. Norman loved them all. Also, Centers for Dialysis support during trying times. They would always take our calls; Pam, Charles, Barb and many others. Dr. Roy and Lauren, you’re the best!! We can’t name everyone who touched our dad’s lives and ours, but you know who you are and we want to say THANK YOU!!

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with Pastor Kyle Hoffsmith officiating, followed by military honors being rendered by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW Post #9571.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday afternoon, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 – 2:50 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Norman’s name to the Eastern Regional Kidney Foundation, 4822 Market Street, Suite 240, Boardman, OH 44512.

