YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Zoccole, 79, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022 with her family by her side.

Nancy will always be remembered for her generosity, sense of humor and caring nature.

She was born April 13, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harry and Alice (West) Woods and was a lifelong area resident.

Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Chaney High School.

She began her career as a secretary for Jones Oxygen Company until she was married and had her children. She then was a proud homemaker and matriarch for her family. Upon raising her family, Nancy returned to the work force and was employed with Gasser Chair Company for over ten years and retired in 1990.

She always made her family a top priority and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Nancy had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling and attending casinos along with doing scratch off lottery tickets. She always looked forward to rooting on her favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Indians. Nancy also always looked forward to when the Wooddale Village ladies would get together to play cards, go to lunch and go on their shopping excursions.

Nancy leaves behind to hold onto her memories, her two sons, Keith (Tami) Siefert of Howland and Eric (Jennifer) Siefert of Kinsman; her three grandchildren, whom she adored, Rachel (Matt) Stein, Robbie Siefert and Zoe (fiancé, Nate Weiser) Siefert; a great-granddaughter that was the apple of her eye, Kensley, with another great-granddaughter to be born in January and her two sisters, Sue Corfios of Youngstown and Judy Brown of Austintown along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Edward Siefert whom she married June of 1964 and he passed away December of 1979 and her second husband, Pasquale Zoccole whom she married June of 1991 and he passed away December of 2009.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 10:00 -10:55 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. all at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Nancy's family.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.