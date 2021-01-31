Mildred “Mel Gee” (Leong) Lee, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Millie” “Mel Gee” (Leong) Lee, 91, of Poland, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 24, 2021.

She was born on July 21, 1929 in Manhattan, New York to Chuck Ping and Lily Wong Leong.

Millie graduated from Washington Irving High School where she then started working for the Bowery Savings Bank in Manhattan.

While at an YM/YWCA conference in Toronto, Canada, she met her future husband William “Bill” Lee in 1953. They then married at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Youngstown on June 26, 1955.

Furthering her work career in the Youngstown area, Millie worked at her in-law’s store on Market Street and then at Strouss’ Department store until her retirement. She enjoyed her volunteer work which included the “English as a Second Language” program and worked as a driver for the American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery “ program.

As an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman, she enjoyed visiting elderly church members and helped with the annual book sale. She also enjoyed participating in The Wellness Club and Senior Fun Days in Boardman Park. Her favorite leisure activities included listening to outdoor music concerts, exercising and being with her friends at the YMCA in Boardman.

She leaves her daughter, Deborah (Michael) Yurchison of Poland; daughter-in-law, Nancy Lee of Millbrae, California and son, William “Chip” Gregory (Karen) Lee of Scarsdale, New York; six grandchildren, Lauren (Nathan) LaRiccia, Katherine (Royce) Best, Alexandra, Calder, Paige and Trent Lee and a great-granddaughter, Lily Ann LaRiccia who she greatly adored. She also leaves her brothers, Albert (Miyako) Leong of New York and Bert (Kitty) Leong of New York; sister, Dawn LeeLum of New Jersey along with extended family members dear to Millie who were, Shayla (Jason, Isaiah and Nathaniel) Johnson, Aundreaniah (JaVone, Joyous and Mira Sky) White and Michael and Matthew Yurchison.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gilbert; brothers, Herbert and Robert Leong; a sister, Jane Leong and brothers-in-law, James Lee and Philip LeeLum and a special birthday mate, Ryan Yurchison.

Due to Covid restrictions there will be no funeral services at this time. The family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering to honor Millie in the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Millie's name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman Ohio 44512.

