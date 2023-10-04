NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Mildred Irene Boda, 99, of New Middletown and originally from Youngstown, passed away on Monday evening, October 2, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

Mildred was born on October 30, 1923 in Youngstown, daughter of William and Susan (Shearer) Gollner.

Mildred was a proud homemaker and also worked for her husband’s business, Boda Plumbing, in Youngstown for over 10 years.

Millie enjoyed baking, playing cards with family and friends, painting, live music and watching sports.

Most of all, she cherished her growing family and loved spending time with those she loved. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Mildred will always be remembered by her children Cheryl J. (Stanley) Savaet of New Middletown, Deborah J. (Robert) Anderson of Berlin Center, Cathy J. (Raymond) Loomis of Leavitsburg, and Dona J. (Frank) Cegledy of South Carolina;; 14 grandchildren, Teresa Cegledy, Frank Cegledy, Angela Rich, Melissa Sunderman, Melanie McCormack, Russell Cegledy, Joseph Baldwin, Vincent Cegledy, Nicolle Ellsworth, Erica Owen, Michael Fortunato, Heather Kendall, Rebecca Mason; 26great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Stephen Boda, whom she married June 30, 1945. She was also preceded by her parents and siblings, Edward Gollner, Robert Gallner, Lillian Gleydura, Gertrude Ranklin and her granddaughter Kristen Irene Anderson.

Family would like to send a special thank you to Roseann, Tara and the staff at Masternick Memorial for the exceptional care provided to Millie in her last years.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Mildred on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 10:00 – 12 Noon at the Thompson–Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512.

A Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512

Professional services are entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson–Filicky Funeral Home of Boardman.

