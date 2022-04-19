YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mike J. “Mikey” Corfios, 54, of Youngstown, passed away at home on Monday, April 4, 2022.

He was born March 10, 1968 in Youngstown, the son of Anthony and Susan (Woods) Corfios and was a lifelong area resident.

Mike was a graduate of Chaney High School and was employed as a draftsman for Nexans Autoelectric of America.

Mike had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, attending auctions and tinkering in his garage.

Mike leaves behind his wife of over 32 years, the former Lori Bidinotto whom he married on July 8, 1989; his mother Susan Corfios; two half-brothers, Rocky (Brandi) Corfios and Anthony “Dude” (Angela) Corfios, along with many friends that he made over the years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Corfios and his brother, Craig Corfios.

Family and friends may pay their respects to celebrate Mike’s life on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to Mikey’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mike J. “Mikey” Corfios, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.