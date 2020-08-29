Michele A. (Lochrane) Hallden, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele A. Hallden, 64, of Boardman, formerly of Youngstown and Struthers, went to be the Lord on Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020.

Michele will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends.

She was born January 29, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Carolynn (Johnson) Lochrane and was a lifelong area resident.

Michele was a proud homemaker and enjoyed doing crafts.

She leaves to cherish her memoires, her husband, Jeff Hallden; a son, Michael Hallden; her sisters, Rauline Lochrane, Diana (Cliff) Ritchy, Jenny (Tom) Glass and Lisa (Rich) Klema and brother-in-law, George Hallden. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews including, Gina Gray, Spencer Klema, Juliana Glass, Max Klema, Marie (Scott) Romain, Jeff (Anne) Hallden, Rich (Jamie) Hallden, Alissa (Justin) Stewart, Scotty Romain, Ty Hallden, Kai Hallden, Caitlyn Hallden, Emily Hallden and Gavin Hallden along with many friends.

Besides her parents, Michele was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Lochrane; a sister, Linda Gray; a niece, Angela (Gray) Bell and sister-in-law, Thiem Hallden.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and per Michele’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

