Melanie J. (Rehn) McKinnie, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie J. (Rehn) McKinnie, 69, of Cincinnati, formerly of Boardman, passed away on December 22, 2020, from complications related to the coronavirus.

Melanie was born on June 24, 1951, at Mahoning County Hospital in Youngstown, the daughter of the late William F. and Betty J. (Yeany) Rehn.

She lived in Boardman attending Market Street Elementary and Boardman Junior High Schools. Prior to her freshmen year, her family moved to Flossmoor, Illinois, in suburban Chicago and eventually Melanie lived in the city and worked at the Chicago Board of Trade.

In the early 1980’s, she relocated to Cincinnati where she met her husband, James McKinnie, who preceded her in death.

Melanie lived her final years in Mason, Ohio.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Rehn (Barbara) and nephews, Alexander and Andrew and many relatives in the Youngstown, Ohio, area.

There will private services held due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

