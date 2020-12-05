Mary Louise Pavlik Feret, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Pavlik Feret, 96, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, November 30, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

She was born September 7, 1924, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Anna (Kral) Pavlik and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary was a 1943 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was employed at General Fireproof, where she was a “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II. It was here that she first laid eyes on the love of her life, Joseph Feret.

Mary and Joseph were married on February 11, 1950, at St. Matthias Catholic Church and together they shared nearly 27 years of marriage until her beloved Joe’s untimely passing in 1976.

In addition to being a proud homemaker, Mary became a much-loved nanny to several families in the area after her husband’s passing.

She was also dedicated to serving her church family at St. Stanislaus Church and School.

Mary was a past President of the PTA at St. Stan’s, a member of the Catholic War Veterans, a bingo volunteer and a hard-working “Pierogi Lady,” where she was essential in creating the legacy of St. Stan’s famous pierogies. Her family and friends fondly recall her teaching them how to make them in Boardman Park, which was captured on the local news. She was also an excellent baker and was famous for her year-round cinnamon rolls, Texas sheet cakes and numerous pies.

Mary enjoyed watching old movies and the Lawrence Welk show, as well as, listening to polka music. She was loyal to playing the same numbers in the Ohio Lottery since the lottery began. Just a few years ago, she and girlfriends drove to Wheeling, West Virginia, after a 10:00 p.m. church function to the casino. She traveled with family and friends as far away as Arizona, Bermuda, California, Hawaii and Mexico.

Most of all, Mary will be remembered for being family-oriented. She was strong-willed, social and used her famous line “light my fire!” often. She was devoted to her family, loyal to her friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary leaves behind three children, Susan (Timothy) Walsh, James (Francene) Feret and Carol Magazzeni; seven grandchildren, Tim (Michelle) Walsh, Laura (Dave) Alexander, Jennifer (Jamie) Feret-Brear, Joseph Feret, Anna (Ryan) Magazzeni Asik and Allen (Katie) Magazzeni and David Magazzeni; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Pauline (Frank) Sebest and Genevieve Popa and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Edward and Joseph Pavlik; her sister, Sr. Mary Immaculata VSC and two infant brothers, John and Stephen.

Family will gather for private Prayers of Christian Burial led by Deacon Michael Schlais at Thompson and Filicky Funeral home in Youngstown, Monday, December 7.

The family will proceed to Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown. A full Celebration of Life, open to all who loved her, will take place in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Mary’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospita, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

